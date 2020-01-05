Dr. DisRespect instead of Mr. X thanks to a new mod of Resident Evil 2 Remake!

Share it:

We have reported numerous mods of Resident Evil 2 Remake, all undoubtedly amusing: today's one, however, could easily be recognized as the craziest ever.

The fearsome Mr. X has been down several times replaced with fictional characters, such as Jason since Friday the 13th, Pennywise the Clown from IT and even the Thomas train. A modder, however, came up with the brilliant idea of ​​stopping fictional characters and replacing Mr. X with a face well known to many gamers, or the famous content creator Dr. Disrespect! The polygonal model has been carefully recreated, and presents all the distinctive traits of the streamerlike sunglasses, mustache, headphones, wig with mullet hairstyle and red vest. When he hits the unfortunate player he also utters his famous scream "Raul".

You can see Dr. Disrespect in action in the video attached at the bottom of this news, while if you are interested in downloading, obviously only possible on Personal Computer, you must go to NexusMods. Resident Evil 2 Remake, remember, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are also available.