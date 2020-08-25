Dr. DisRespect apologizes for saying that mobile gamers are not “real gamers”

Share it:

The good Dr. DisRespect never misses an opportunity to discuss. The popular streamer, who made a comeback on YouTube Gaming, apologized during a live for stating that people who play video games on mobile devices … would not be “real players”.

The peculiarity is that this statement is contained in a tweet from over a year ago. The Internet, as usual, is unforgiving.

Dr., among other things, was streaming with a PUBG Mobile professional player under Fnatic, Tanmay “Sc0utOP“Singh. Speaking of mobile games with the pro player of Fnatic, Dr. DisRespect clarified precisely the offending tweet of 2019 in which he stated that”mobile gamers are not real gamers“.

“I’m not sure you’ve ever seen my tweet, so I just want to anticipate the controversy, that I say mobile gamers aren’t real gamers“, said Dr., trying to anticipate the controversy over what was an obvious contradiction in terms.”It was a stimulating moment ”probably to tease their fans. I just want to make sure I move on”.

Beyond this little mirror climb, still remains a mystery his sudden Twitch ban.

The streamer has since found a new home on YouTube. Among other things, as we remembered in recent days, a platform that has always been very attentive to production of content dedicated to mobile gaming.

Sc0utOP, for example, just a few days ago recorded a peak of over 358,000 people connected to your live. So Dr. DisRespect, if he really wants to continue climbing the YouTube charts, he should start reviewing his rankings.