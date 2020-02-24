General News

 Dr. Cecilia Reyes in a new image of The New Mutants

February 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


The Twitter account of "The New Mutants" is updated to leave us a couple of new movie images, as they published several weeks ago. After dedicating images in the past to the different young mutant protagonists, they now focus their attention on the Dr. Cecilia Reyes, the character played by Alice Braga.

The trailers already revealed it and the tweet again emphasizes that the doctor is here to “cure you”. In the comics, Reyes was also a mutant with the ability to generate a force field around his body, and was briefly a member of the X-Men. The movie version is also expected to have some kind of powers but it also seems that Reyes conceals dark intentions in his "cure" of mutants. The other image published on Twitter is a plan of a skull used to better understand the human anatomy.

The movie will be released in theaters next April 3 hand in hand with the recently renamed 20th Century Studios.

READ:   James Gunn refused to carry out a project related to Superman

Image of Cecilia Reyes in The New Mutants (2020)

Image of the New Mutants (2020)



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.