 Dr. Cecilia Reyes in a new image of The New Mutants

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Twitter account of "The New Mutants" is updated to leave us a couple of new movie images, as they published several weeks ago. After dedicating images in the past to the different young mutant protagonists, they now focus their attention on the Dr. Cecilia Reyes, the character played by Alice Braga.

The trailers already revealed it and the tweet again emphasizes that the doctor is here to “cure you”. In the comics, Reyes was also a mutant with the ability to generate a force field around his body, and was briefly a member of the X-Men. The movie version is also expected to have some kind of powers but it also seems that Reyes conceals dark intentions in his "cure" of mutants. The other image published on Twitter is a plan of a skull used to better understand the human anatomy.

The movie will be released in theaters next April 3 hand in hand with the recently renamed 20th Century Studios.