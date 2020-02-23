Dozens of screenshots of Resident Evil 3 Remake are filtered

Share it:

This next February 25, several international media were expected to launch new impressions of Resident Evil 3 Remake accompanied by new game material. A media has skipped the publication date and thanks to this we can now take a look at more than 20 new images of the Capcom game.

These images, originally published by Gamergen.com and immortalized on Reddit, show us several of the game's protagonists, the enemies with whom we will meet again and certain known locations.

The game will place us in the events that took place earlier than we lived in Resident Evil 2 and thanks to that we can see how the first moments of the outbreak of the virus that raccoons Raccoon City are.

In this reimagination we will be able to enjoy the action that characterized the original game but multiplied by several integers by enjoying a new visual aspect and various improvements. Already with the review of Resident Evil 2 it was shown that Capcom has the point taken to the formula to bring old glories to modern times.

For this installment the Japanese have promised even more changes with respect to the original than we could already see in the game released in 2019, so even the franchise veterans and connoisseurs of this installment have reason to revisit it with enthusiasm.

In this game we will also have a multiplayer called Resident Evil Resistance that can also be represented in these filtered screenshots. In it we will control several survivors who will have to escape from a kind of deadly test in which another player controls zombies and various creatures to try to kill all the heroes.

Resident Evil 3 Remake will be on sale on April 3 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One and soon we can talk about it in depth.