Downton Abbey, what happened to the protagonists of the series?

In 2019, four years after the airing of the final season, the beloved Downton Abbey made its film debut with the sequel film written by creator Julian Fellowes, which will also have a further sequel, but in the meantime. what happened to the protagonists of the series?

The big Maggie Smith, interpreter of the biting Countess Violet Crawley and known worldwide for her iconic role of Professor McGonagall in the saga Harry Potter, after the two franchises he only dubbed a character from the animated film Sherlock Gnomes, but will soon be seen in A Boy Called Christmas along with Kristen Wiig and Sally Hawkins.

After the success achieved thanks to the British series, Lily James (Lady Rose MacClare) has held important roles in films such as Baby Driver – The Genius of Escape by Edgar Wright, Mamma Mia! Here we go again and more recently Yesterday by Danny Boyle. In addition, in 2015, the actress took on the role of Cinderella in Kenneth Branagh's Disney live-action.

Allen Leech, the face of Tom Branson, appeared in the 2014 Oscar-winning film The Imitation Game, while after the conclusion of Downton Abbey starred in Hunter's Prayer – On the Run is Bohemian Rhapsody. Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley), already known for his participation in Notthing Hill, recently appeared in Paddington 2 is Your every breath of Andy Serkis.

Lady Mary Crawley's interpreter Michelle Dockery she had two important roles in 2020: in the cinema she appeared in The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie's film starring Matthew McConaughey and Charlie Hunnam, while for the small screen he starred opposite Chris Evans in the Apple Defending Jacob series.

Absent from season 3, Dan Stevens (Matthew Crawley) has distinguished himself in recent years mainly thanks to the role of David Haller in Legion, Noah Hawley's FX series inspired by Marvel comics. As for the big screen, however, he appeared in Apostle by Gareth Edwards and more recently by it The Call of the Forestto.

After taking on the role of Mr. Bates, Brendan Coyle took part in such films I before you is Mary Queen of Scots. His wife" Joanne Froggat (Anna Bates), on the other hand, has lent her voice to Wendy in the animated series Bob the fixer and since 2017 she has been the protagonist of the British show Liar – Liar love. Finally, after playing the flawless butler Charles Carson for 52 episodes, Jim Carter it appeared ne last year The perfect deception with Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren and in the series Knightfall History license plate.