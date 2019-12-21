Download the 4K and 8K wallpapers of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2!

Share it:

Ninja Theory has well thought of making a small Christmas present to all its fans by making six wallpapers of its available on its official website Senuas's Saga Hellblade 2Xbox Series X title announced unexpectedly during last night's Game Awards 2019.

All the images are taken from the announcement trailer of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, and focus on the volcanic panoramas of the northern lands, on paths full of death and, of course, on the Senua protagonist, who looks angrier than ever. The guys from Ninja Theory have met the needs of all gamers, and have made available the six wallpapers in all the main formats, from the resolutions 8K and 4K, up to the tailored aspect ratios of smartphones, tablets and social networks such as Facebook and Twitter. In the gallery at the bottom of the news we collected the images at 1440p resolution, but on the official Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 website you can find them all.

What do you think? What is your favorite wallpaper? Unfortunately, we still know little about the game, but among our pages you can find the analysis of the trailer for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, which gave us a taste of the potential of the next gen of the Xbox Series S. It also appears that Hellblade 2 represents the second step of a three-part project started with the announcement of The Insight Project.