         'Downhill' trailer: Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus star in the 'Force Majeure' remake

Fox Searchlight He has released the first trailer for 'Downhill' for the upcoming American remake of the acclaimed Swedish comedy 'Force Majeure' (Force Majeure, 2014). This version of the story stars Will Ferrell and Julia Louis Dreyfus as a marriage whose family ski vacation in the Alps is altered by an unexpected avalanche.

With Sundance seal

In the Swedish version of the story, the husband abandons his wife and family to save himself, only to discover that the catastrophe did not harm anyone and after taking care of himself and finding that everyone survived now he has to deal with the consequences of his act. The American remake is written and directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, who won an Oscar for co-writing 'The descendants'(The Descendants) and made their directorial debut in the 2013 comedy'The Way Way Back '.

The directors co-wrote 'Downhill' with the creator of the HBO series 'Succession', Jesse Armstrong. Ferrell and Louis-Dreyfus they have put their stamp on the original material that is unmarked from the typical English remakes of foreign films, sneaking into the programming of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

The movie also stars Zach Woods, Zoë Chao and Miranda Otto and is produced by Anthony Bregman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Stefanie Azpiazu, Erik Hemmendorff and Ruben Östlund opens in theaters on February 14, 2020. A very significant date taking into account the issues it addresses.