Down a snowy ramp with Ski Jumping Pro VR, available on PlayStation VR and PC

This month, Kalypso Media Digital and Yippee Entertainment released on PlayStation VR and PC via Steam (with support for HTC Vive) Ski Jumping Pro VR, a simulation that allows players to jump down a snowy ramp at full speed.

Ski Jumping Pro VR allows, with the help of movement controls, to change the position of the athlete's body to maintain balance, take advantage of aerodynamics and to position himself correctly during the landing phase. Once you learn the basics, you can quickly jump into the action thanks to the Quick Jump mode or face the Career to become real professional athletes.

The latter mode unfolds along 62 events in 19 different locations, set in different parts of the world. Along the progression you can also improve your virtual athlete's skills and customize her look choosing from over 50 items of clothing and accessories, including gloves, skis, helmets, boots and items for the suit. Ski Jumping Pro VR is on sale on the PlayStation Store and Steam at budget price of 19.99 euros. On PC, only HTC Vive is officially supported, but some players report that it also works with Oculus Rift and Oculus Rift S.