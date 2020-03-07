Dougray Scott claims that Tom Cruise prevented him from being Wolverine

Share it:

The history of possible Hollywood casting is endless. It is difficult for an actor not to have better roles that he could do and did not do that in which he finally performed. However, in many occasions the thing stays in a casting, some tests, an abandonment of the project due to difficulties in the agenda. But about Dougray Scott and Wolverine was something much more serious. He was going to be Logan, it was all closed, he just had to go to shoot the movie.

However, at the same time that Fox was planning the premiere of his mutant squad, Scott was filming 'Mission Impossible II'. The most discussed production of the saga, for some the best and for others infamous, had a rather complicated filming. It went through a lot of the budget and was much longer than expected. Now, in an interview with The Telegraph, the actor has directly blamed Cruise for losing the role that would have changed his career, as he ended up doing it with Hugh Jackman.

Tom Cruise didn't let me do it. We were doing 'Mission impossible' and he told me: "You're going to stay here to finish the movie." I replied that I was going to do it but I was also going to do the other. For whatever reason, he said he couldn't. He was a very powerful guy although other people were doing everything to make it work.

Although we cannot say the same about Tom Cruise, the actor has no grudge against his substitute: "I love what Hugh did with the character. He's an adorable guy.". Who will be the next Lobenzo?