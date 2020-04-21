Doubts in the soccer players by the security protocol of the League

The players are not entirely convinced of the return plan that the League has proposed. The Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE) met this Monday with the captains of Second division and this Tuesday he will have a telematic meeting with those of First to know his opinion on the approach of the League that he advanced Jordi Marí in the SER.

According to reports Anton Meana, the players have doubts with this protocol and many support the position that Fali, a player from Cádiz, expressed this Monday in 'El Larguero'. "I'm not going to play until they give me a vaccine or treatment. I want to be respected. Health is worth more than all the money in the world. I have never had money, and I renounce all that for my health and that of my family. "Many colleagues understand the doubts that the footballer of the yellow team raises.

Listen Fali, footballer from Cádiz: "I do not plan to play football until there is a vaccine" in Play SER



The main players' reluctance They refer to the 'preseason' period in which they will have to be away from their families and in the safety of travel to play the remaining matches to settle the 2019-20 season.

