Double World, the review of the Chinese fantasy taken from the MMORPG on Netflix

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In an imaginary world, the Central Plains continent is made up of ten distinct nations. These include the neighboring states of Nan Zhao and Bei Yan. When the second of these gains more and more power and influence, a warlord from Nan Zhao suggests to his sovereign to call a tournament in order to discover the best fighters in the kingdom.

The rumor spreads from town to town and reaches the village of Qingyuan, where the young Dong Yilong lives. Nicknamed since his birth as a "bastard" as an orphan of a mother and unaware of his paternal identity, Dong decides to volunteer to participate in the competition and with him the most experienced Chu Hun departs, a brave and expert warrior with a mysterious past. On the way they will join them a shrewd girl, also willing to take part in the challenge, and a slave looking for revenge. But the road to conquering the coveted recognition will be fraught with obstacles.

From screen to screen

He was supposed to go out in Chinese cinemas but he too was a victim of the Coronavirus pandemic that changed the distribution logic. Double World lands for the western public directly in the Netflix catalog, which is enriched by an oriental fantasy with adventurous atmospheres.

The film is actually theadaptation for the big screen of the homonymous video game, an MMORPG that boasts over 300 million users worldwide, and from the source it also derives a frenetic and carefree narration, which looks to much more inspired prototypes.

The almost two hours of viewing are in fact a cauldron of characters and situations that intersect in the name of excess, in an attempt to compose a spectacular management suitable for the new generations, who are also the main target of the playful media at the base.

Those who expected a new wuxia or a story full of epic shades will probably be disappointed, since staging focuses on easy and immediate fun.

A kingdom to save

Despite some partially unexpected dramatic passages, Double World suffers from this light-hearted approach and is full of naivety, with a series of events that follow each other laconically to leave the field free for fast-paced combat with white weapon and fantastic brand dynamics, complete with giant dragons and monstrous creatures to characterize different pieces of the story.

The depth of the characters is a weakened game-force, despite the various stoylines surrounding the quartet of protagonists – two male and two female figures, to facilitate platonic romantic subplots – and we try to broaden the background of the story between flashbacks and predictable shots of scene.

The cast itself does not excel in such one-dimensional roles and simply follows the script literally the expectations of Teddy Chan are partially disappointed, who, however, had accustomed us to respectable action-movies like Kung Fu Jungle (2014) and Bodyguards and Assassins (2009).

Of course it was difficult to infuse style and personality to a staging dominated by digital, that both in the choreographic sequences and in the rendering of settings and landscapes it is predominant and establishes a clearly artificial mood.