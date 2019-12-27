Double Fine Productions: a Twitter account error feeds the closing rumors

Share it:

Due to a mistake made by the managers of the official social profiles of Double Fine Productions, fans of Tim Schafer feared the closure of the company, resulting in a block in the development of projects such as Psychonauts 2.

As one of the authors of Double Fine, James Spafford, explains, behind the causes that led to the inability to access the Double Fine Twitter account, there is no desire for Xbox Game Studios to close the company, never made explicit by the heads of Microsoft's Xbox division, but a banal one social network backend error.

According to Spafford, therefore, the San Francisco software house was and continues to be central to the Redmond house project to support the last phase of the Xbox One life cycle and, above all, for what awaits Microsoft in the course of the nextgen with the advent of the Xbox Series X set for Christmas 2020.

In spite of the postponement of Psychonauts 2, and the fear caused to Tim Schafer fans by this sudden closure of the Double Fine Twitter account, Xbox Game Studios will continue to flutter for a long time two-headed mascot of the company that shaped the videogame universes of cult titles like Broken Age or Brutal Legend, the GDR action with Jack Black who turned 10 in October 2019.