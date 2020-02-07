Double Dragon & Kunio-Kun Retro Brawler Bundle announced for PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Share it:

Arc System Works announced Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle, a collection to be released on February 20 in the USA on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch that will delight all fans of old-school fighting games.

As the name clearly implies, it will be included well inside 18 titles belonging to the Double Dragon and Kunio-kun series. The first will be represented by Double Dragon (1987), Double Dragon II: The Revenge (1988) and Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones (1990), while the second will be Renegade (1986), Super Dodge Ball (1988), River City Ransom (1989), Crash'n the Boys Street Challenge (1992) and others eleven episodes that never crossed Japanese borders. In summary, here are all the contents of the Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle:

Double Dragon

Double Dragon (1987)

Double Dragon II: The Revenge (1988)

Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones (1990)

Kunio-kun

Renegade (1986)

Super Dodge Ball (1988)

River City Ransom (1989)

Crash’n the Boys Street Challenge (1992)

Kunio-kun (never gone out in the West before)

Nekketsu Renegade Kunio-kun

Nekketsu High School Dodgeball Club

Downtown Nekketsu Story

Nekketsu High School Dodgeball Club – Soccer Story

Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day!

Downtown Special Kunio-kun’s Historical Period Drama!

Go-Go! Nekketsu Hockey Club Slip-and-Slide Madness

Surprise! Nekketsu New Records! The Distant Gold Medal

Nekketsu Fighting Legend

Kunio-kun’s Nekketsu Soccer League

Nekketsu! Street Basketball All-Out Dunk Heroes

The collection, at the moment, it is confirmed only for the US market. We look forward to an announcement relating to Europe.