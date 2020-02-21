Dota Underlords details your changes upon exiting early access

Share it:

Next February 25 Dota Underlords will abandon early access and will be released as a full game starting the first competitive season. Obviously such a movement has some implications that players must take into account.

An official publication on Steam details the changes that are going to be made and what things remain of what is seen during early access and what news will have to be paid attention.

Major ranking

We will do a partial reset of the Underlords. Players will maintain their highest ranking (eg, outlaw, smuggler, boss) and the ranking less than 1 will be restarted. This change will be applied in the Standard, Duet and Out of Combat rankings. The only exceptions are the Lords of Agujablanca, which will be restored to Grand Chief III. Boards

On Tuesday, we will be launching a new default board and five new unlockable boards. For players who reached level 5 in the proto pass, they will still have the two boards of the beta season available (see below). The Road to Brisasol boards and the Streets of Agujablanca will also be available for players of the beta season with level 5 or higher. Additional rewards for beta players

If you have reached level 5 in the beta season, you will also get a golden Ricardo Garricórvido to decorate your board and a title for the wanted poster of the beta season.

The image you see above is the Ricardo de Piedra and Ricardo de Oro that all players who have participated in the beta can get. The first is obtained by buying the battle pass and the second having reached level 5 in the beta. You can also decorate the boards with customizations like those in this image.

More details about this transition here.