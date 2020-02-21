Dota Underlords details your changes upon exiting early access

Next February 25 Dota Underlords will abandon early access and will be released as a full game starting the first competitive season. Obviously such a movement has some implications that players must take into account.
An official publication on Steam details the changes that are going to be made and what things remain of what is seen during early access and what news will have to be paid attention.
The image you see above is the Ricardo de Piedra and Ricardo de Oro that all players who have participated in the beta can get. The first is obtained by buying the battle pass and the second having reached level 5 in the beta. You can also decorate the boards with customizations like those in this image.
