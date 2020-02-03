DOTA Underlords: announced the new Enno character and the start date of Season 1

Share it:

Valve announced that DOTA Underlords will leave Beta on February 25 after spending the last eight months on trial. The first season of the new game in the DOTA series will officially start on this date.

"Enlist an army, destroy your rivals and reign on White Spire in this new strategic battle game set in the world of Dota. Join us for the beta season, with the ability to play crossplay on PC and mobile devices. Guglia bianca, a dirty vertical metropolis full of bettors not far from Stonehall and Revtel, is famous for being a paradise for smugglers with dubious morals and … picturesque citizens. Despite swarms of associations, gangs and secret societies, there is only one reason why Guglia bianca has never fallen into chaos: Mamma Eeb. She was respected … she was loved … And unfortunately, she was killed last week. Eeb's death raised a question that spread through the dark alleys of Guglia bianca: who will take control of the city?"

The company he also announced the arrival of Enno, the latest addition to the DOTA Underlords roster, now available via patch. DOTA Underlords can be downloaded from Steam in Early Access compatible with Windows PC and Mac OS, the game is distributed as free to play and is therefore free, with support for in-game purchases.