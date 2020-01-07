DOTA 2: the number of players falls, it is the lowest since 2014

Share it:

It really seems that the new year has not started in the best way for DOTA 2, the famous free-to-play MOBA by Valve which in the last period has been struggling to keep the players' attention high.

During the first days of 2020, a real historical minimum was recorded for the quantity of users connected to the servers equal to 384179, while the maximum peak of players was 685165. As you can easily guess, these are extremely low numbers when compared to those of a few months ago or, even, to the incredible record of 1064377 users in the game registered in 2016. The growing interest from the community despite Valve's attention to eSports and the continuous support of the game with updates and heroes does not bode well for the future of DOTA 2. If the situation should it continue to get worse it will be increasingly difficult to find opponents to play with quickly through matchmaking and the content creators themselves could abandon the title to move on to some more popular games.

Waiting to find out what Valve's next move will be, we remind you that the DOTA 2 Outlanders Update was released just a few weeks ago.