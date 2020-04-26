Dortmund CEO: "If we don't play for the next few months, the entire Bundesliga will collapse"

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has predicted this Sunday that "the entire Bundesliga will collapse" as long as the demanding sanitary prevention measures are followed and it is not resumed behind closed doors "for the next few months".

"If we don't play for the next few months, the entire Bundesliga will collapse. And then there will be no league in the way we know, "said Watzke in an interview with Sky TV, analyzing the competitive paralysis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Of course, many fans say, 'The mood is not there, it does not appear on television.' That is perfectly clear. But it's about saving football! " He has blurted out about his request to restart the Bundesliga without spectators in the stands.

"We do everything we can to get us back to work. We don't want special treatment, definitely not; but we don't want to be at a disadvantage either, " He has said about the decisions taken by the federal government regarding professional German football.

"Soccer may have played a very relevant role in society, but that alone is not the bottom of the matter. We have to do everything possible to prevent someone from saying that soccer has a favorable treatment," Watzke stressed.

"We don't want to start with a special position. But again, you can't compare soccer either with the other most popular sports, we want to exercise our professions ", has sentenced.