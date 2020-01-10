Dorohedoro welcomes chaos. The madness of the opening presented

Share it:

Only at the end of the Dorohedoro manga was the anime announced. The work of Q Hayashida lasted almost twenty years, despite having been completed with only 23 volumes, but the production can therefore take the time necessary to study everything and best represent the style of particular madness and black humor of the author.

Much of this madness and these chaotic scenes are already presented to the spectators with the first frames of the anime deriving from the opening. The official site of the anime of Dorohedoro, which will also be present on Netflix, has indeed opening video published which presents both the setting and the two main characters of the work and the initials produced by the group (K) NoW_NAME.

The opening of Dorohedoro that you can look up to the news part with bright and psychedelic colors, accompanying the appearance of Kayman, the protagonist. Immediately afterwards the video focuses instead on Nikaido which gives life to a scene taken from Food Wars, at least in part. The girl begins to prepare a lunch but her true nature appears clear to everyone when she begins to grind the meat with a crazy look. Back to the end Kayman, but with a gyoza-shaped head that, falling into the void, ends the video with a splatter of colors.

The acronym is titled "Welcome to Chaos", translatable as "Welcome to chaos". Dorohedoro will debut on January 13th at midnight on Tokyo MX, but first it will be available on streaming on Netflix.