Dorohedoro: the protagonist Cayman receives an impressive 150 euro action figure

A few moments ago the online portal Anime! Anime! presented a brand new one 1/6 scale action figure dedicated to Cayman, ruthless protagonist of Dorohedoro. The collector's piece, currently pre-orderable from the official website of Good Smile Company, has an incredible level of detail and costs 18,000 yen (about 150 euros), excluding taxes.

Made in Japan following the Cayman model in the anime version, the action figure is a sort of reworking of a first piece put on sale in 2016. The height is about 36 centimeters, while the materials used are ABS (a common polymer thermoplastic used to create light objects), PVC (polyvinylchloride) and POM (polyoxymethylene). The idea is to obtain a light and resistant action figure.

Cayman is available with two interchangeable expressions (serious and smiling), a gas mask and a set of knives and gloves. Pre-orders are open until August 5, 2020 and shipments will begin in December. At the bottom you can take a look at the official website and a Twitter post with all the images.

And what do you think of it? You like it? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that the anime of Dorohedoro is currently available on Netflix, and that you can read our review by clicking on this link.