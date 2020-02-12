Dorohedoro returns with a new chapter 17 months after its conclusion

Share it:

The first season of Dorohedoro started airing for exactly one month and apparently, this first episodes managed to capture the attention of several anime fans. It is therefore no surprise that the author Q Hayashida has decided to ride the wave of popularity by publishing, surprisingly, a brand new chapter of the manga.

The one-shot made its debut in the March issue of the monthly Monthly Shonen Sunday of Shogakukan distributed a few days ago. The new story is made up of only 14 pages and features the young sorceress as the protagonist Ebisu, one of the fan favorite secondary characters.

The serialization of the Dorehodoro manga ended definitively on November 12, 2018 in Japan, with the publication of the tankobon number 23. In Italy the series was distributed by the Panini Comics sub-label Planet Manga and the last Volume was made available on June 20, 2019. In case you didn't know the work, we remind you that the synopsis reads the following: "Cayman, an alligator-headed man, is a common citizen of Hole who has long been trying to return to normal. Its transformation is the result of a curse launched by one of the many sorcerers who have been haunting the city for years, killing and deforming any innocent who happens to be within range. Taking advantage of the help of his dear friend Nikaido, Cayman will therefore start looking for the culprit based on the only clue available to him: a human face visible inside his huge mouth".

The anime is currently underway and the first season will end on March 29, 2020 with the broadcast of episode 12. In the east, the arrival of a special home video edition of Dorehodoro has already been confirmed with six extra episodes, who knows that sooner or later a full version of the first season will not arrive in Europe.