Dorohedoro: here is the number of episodes, does the director already want the second season?

January 7, 2020
Netflix's 2020 is about to open with Drifting Dragons arriving on January 8 on the platform. But it's not the only anime that will make its debut on the well-known streaming portal this month. Besides names already known as The Promised Neverland, Yu-Gi-Oh! and Sword Art Online, the January 12 is expected to start the saga of Dorohedoro with the first season.

Like any Netflix production, Dorohedoro will consist of 12 episodes this season 1. A number certainly not enough to adapt the entire work of Q Hayashida, author of the manga consisting of 23 volumes. And this is where the director rushes to the aid of the fans.

Yuichiro Hayashi, a director who has previously worked on titles such as Garo and Kakegurui, has revealed that if Dorohedoro's anime were to do well, it will immediately begin to work on a second season. The announcement came on the official Dorohedoro website and on the occasion of the Japanese premiere. Waiting for the arrival on Netflix you can enjoy the latest trailer of Dorohedoro published.

Dorohedoro is a Q Hayashida manga, published between 30 November 2000 and 12 September 2018. The manga had a discontinuous serialization in the last phase of its life due to a continuous change of magazines: after the closure of the Ikki magazine, Dorohedoro began a journey in various Shogakukan magazines, passing through Hibana and then stopping on Gessan, with the latter home of the author's new work, Come on Dark.

