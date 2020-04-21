Dorohedoro arrives soon on Netflix, the official release date has been announced

Share it:

Dorohedoro, the CGI anime of Studio Mappa taken from Q Hayashida's manga, will arrive soon on Netflix as revealed by the official Twitter profile of the streaming giant. The announcement implies ma does not confirm the release of the anime in Italy, although, given the company's policy, it is difficult to imagine the opposite.

Dorohedoro is a 12-episode anime series broadcast in Japan from 12 January to 30 March, currently unpublished in Italy. Netflix recently added several CGI series such as Beastars and Cagaster of an Insect Cage to its catalog and had already expressed its interest in the anime of Studio Mappa several times.

The series has had good success overseas and the arrival on the streaming platform was made official a little while ago via the post visible at the bottom, the release date is set for May 28, 2020.

For those unfamiliar with the work, we remind you that the synopsis of Dorohedoro reads the following: "Cayman, an alligator-headed man, is a common citizen of Hole who has long been trying to return to normal. Its transformation is the result of a curse launched by one of the many sorcerers who have been haunting the city for years, killing and deforming any innocent who happens to be within range. Taking advantage of the help of his dear friend Nikaido, Cayman will therefore start looking for the culprit based on the only clue available to him: a human face visible inside his huge mouth".

