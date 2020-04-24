Dorohedoro and other Anime series arrive on Netflix in May 2020

Share it:

The streaming platform Netflix has already released some of its premieres for the month of May 2020 and they are a great option for all families.

Netflix will surprise with various proposals on anime, which has become very popular on paid platforms, a favorite genre for boys and adults.

This is something you can enjoy during May, in El Anime, on Netflix:

Gekkan Shōjo Nozaki-kun (May 1)

Romantic comedy yonkoma manga and anime tells the story of Chiyo Sakura, a student in love with her classmate. When she confesses her love to him, he mistakes her for being a fan and gives her an autograph.

Scissor Seven (Season 2, May 7)

The Anime talks about how with a pair of hairdressing scissors and the ability to dress up, Seven offers contract killings, the problem is that he has a hard time completing tasks.

Dorohedoro

This proposal is a series written and illustrated by Q Hayashida and is one of the most awaited by the public. Finally they can enjoy it on a date to be confirmed.

Dorohedoro is about a boy who loses his memory, since a sorcerer transformed him and he must discover who he really is.









