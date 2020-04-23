Doraemon: Story Of Seasons is coming to PS4 and already has a release date

Share it:

After having gone through Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam), the original Doraemon: Story of Seasons will also land on PS4. And also, Bandai Namco has announced the release date of this version, which will arrive in late summer. Specifically, from next September 4, 2020. In addition, it has released a trailer to celebrate the news. You can see it below.

As Bandai Namco comments in a press release, both themselves and Marvelous Inc. and Brownies have worked closely to bring together the universes of Doraemon and Story of Seasons in creating this title. In it, players will accompany Doraemon (the famous robotic cat of the XXII century), Nobita Nobi and their friends on a charming journey in which they will have to create and take care of a farm.

The peculiarity in this case, is that we will have the help of Doraemon artifacts. In this way, players will enjoy in a different way the traditional activities of Story of Seasons, such as planting crops, taking care of the farm, exploring or hunting insects, among many others.

All this, without forgetting that it will also be possible to improve the town by interacting and forging solid relationships with other inhabitants. In addition, as you can see in the image above, those who get this new version will get a series of extra objects that will focus not only on the decorative, but also on the playable.

From furniture of all kinds to decorate Nobita's home, to vernal seeds with strawberries, potatoes, turnips and cabbages (with 20 of each one). The price of this version has not been revealed, but it is very likely that it will be very similar (if not the same) to the one it currently has on other platforms. Without going any further, on Steam it costs 39.99 euros at the moment.