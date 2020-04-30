 Doom Patrol did not finish the production of its second season

Share it:

The pandemic affected the productions of many series, and it was said that the second season of "Doom Patrol" It was also among one of those affected. However, last week it was confirmed that the second season of the series premiered at the end of May, and in the specific case of Spain it would reach HBO Spain from May 29. This began to generate the doubt of what had really happened with the production of the series, and if perhaps they had had the opportunity to finish filming.

That optimistic scenario is completely ruled out with the last message released by producer Greg Berlanti, which details the $ 1 million to be donated to help those affected by the pandemic, specifically allocating $ 600,000 to a fund to provide aid to those working on Berlanti Productions projects. Berlanti's message indicates that in the distribution of that money, priority is being given to the series that were in active production when forced stoppage occurred, and among them were various series of the Arrowverse that we already knew had been paralyzed, but also Doom Patrol:

We would like to start by using it first for shows that were ended with incomplete production. Those series are: Batwoman, Doom patrol, The Flash, Riverdale, The Flight Attendant, Supergirl, Prodigal Son.

There was quite a certainty that the Arrowverse series had been affected, except for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and although it was also assumed that the second season of Doom Patrol It was affected by messages that had been seen on the Instagram accounts of the different members of the series, the announcement of the premiere of new episodes sowed certain unknowns.

The question now arises about how to manage this filming pending completion, something that will surely clarify once we are more immersed in the episodes of the season. It is possible that they hope that they can shoot what they lack later, and therefore what they are doing is buying time by broadcasting the episodes they already have before, or doing as with the Arrowverse series, placing the end of the season in an episode prior to the one originally planned.

