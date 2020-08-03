Doom Patrol 2, the plot of the season finale revealed: here is the new video

Share it:

DC Universe released the official promo of 'Wax Patrol', expected final episode of the second season of Doom Patrol coming in the next few days. Thanks to the description of the video, here are also more details about the plot.

The official synopsis reads: "Before they can save the world from Candlemaker in the season 2 finale, Doom Patrol members face their imaginary childhood friends. In the meantime, Jane reflects on the first time Miranda (guest star Samantha Marie Ware" becomes the main personality, and Dorothy must make a fateful choice. "

Composed of a total of 9 episodes, the second season of Doom Patrol is airing in the USA on the platforms of DC Universe and HBO Max, a new streaming service from Warner Bros active for a few months. In Italy the series is distributed by Amazon Prime Video, which however has not yet announced a release date for the new episodes.

'Wax Patrol', which we remember will end the season early due to the pandemic, it will debut in the United States on August 6th. For other insights, here you can find photos of Doom Patrol 2×09. What do you expect from the season finale? Let us know yours, as always, in the comments area.