Doom Patrol 2: first impressions of the DC series, coming to Amazon

The first season of Doom Patrol was a real bolt from the blue: a series that, despite the melancholy and almost desperate tones in the background, absolutely did not renounce to immerse itself in madness, in the absurd and in the paradoxical. Not to mention the exquisite meta-narrative found brought by the villain, the wonderful Mr. Nobody (played by a Alan Tudyk in a state of grace).

In conclusion, a complete and multi-faceted show, perhaps a bit slowed down by the discontinuous rhythm – however due to the need to properly introduce the protagonists – and by the not exactly high budget, which however the production has remedied with a lot of imagination and competence. On the other hand, it is not everyday news to find a product that allows you to explore the mind of a person with a dissociative identity disorder and that at the same time makes a brain locked in a tin body scream that a donkey is the door to another dimension.

But in the extraordinary world of Doom Patrol even stranger things happen e the second season clearly does not aim to revolutionize the whole. It is therefore particularly pleasant to find that bizarre and out of line atmosphere, although at least in the first three episodes that we have previewed – the second season will debut entirely on Amazon next September 28 – you seem to be missing something.

Unleashing Hell on Earth

We had left the most misfit patrol ever in seventh heaven after the victory over Mr. Nobody. A triumph, however, came at a high price: the deceptions of Niles (Timothy Dalton) are now known, or that all the misadventures of which Rita (April Bowlby), Cliff (Brendan Fraser), Larry (Matt Bomer) and Jane (Diane Guerrero) were not accidents, but plans orchestrated by the Chief himself to study ways to guarantee himself immortality.

And let’s not forget that now the group, apart from Larry, is reduced to minuscule size and lives on in the miniatures that Cliff has amassed over the past 30 years, with the poor blindfolded man forced to cook scale portions every day for his friends. The real novelty is the constant presence of Niles’ daughter, Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro), the only reason the latter is so obsessed with immortality. Dorothy, in fact, immediately proves to be a child as sweet as she is dangerous, able to summon and lose control of his imaginary friends. And, until Danny the Road grows back from his current brick state, the task of preventing her from unleashing hell on Earth falls to the indifferent Doom Patrol.

It is clear what the first effect of such an intertwining is: dramatically increase the emotional impact. By now the viewer knows these characters and, as much as he can still empathize with the remorse of Cliff’s father and husband or Larry’s life lost forever, a repetition like this cannot be enough. Now every member of this illogical gang has learned, more or less, to accept their condition and therefore it was necessary to change the cards on the table.

Therefore the forced coexistence with a Niles totally different from the one we had learned to know manages to create an unprecedented tension, much more intense, and this can be glimpsed in any dialogue. It’s almost a free-for-all, linked only by the need and decency to help an innocent child at least, who has no guilt and involvement in the crimes of her father. Here, it can be said that the second season of Doom Patrol you start with unexpectedly deeper and more mature tones, without in any way portraying the craziest and most nonsense moments.

As reiterated at the beginning, however, something seems to be missing in these first episodes. A series of scattered clues attributable to a more general problem: a real and decisive goal is missing. The first season, despite its introductory character, started slowly, but opened clearly with a purpose and a nemesis, while now it’s all a bit more vague and smoky.

Even the events of Cyborg (Joivan Wade) and Jane seem to be deviations – however potentially excellent and already intriguing – from the narrative fabric, rather than integral parts of it. However, nothing is yet established and there is plenty of time to surprise us and have us retracted but, in short, the feeling is that something is really missing from this second season of Doom Patrol, despite the excellent quality level.