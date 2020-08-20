DOOM Eternal with Game Boy graphics? Now you can with the Rendering Mode!

Share it:

After showing the teaser of DOOM Eternal's The Ancient Gods expansion, id Software publishes a new update to introduce Rendering Mode, a function that allows fans of Bethesda's blockbuster shooter to access many graphic filters.

The new feature introduced by the American developers promises to offer users an unprecedented experience within Eternal's splatter horror universe. Through a new section introduced in the menu with the latest patch, the Rendering Mode offers the emulators of the Doom Slayer the opportunity to give the game a drastically different aspect, based on the graphic filter applied.

Thanks to DOOM Eternal Render Mode it is therefore possible to venture into the Hell of Bethesda's FPS masterpiece embracing an aesthetic similar to that of the video games of the Game Boy: among the different filters selectable by enthusiasts we also find the inevitable Black and white. Each filter can be activated both in the game and in Eternal's Photo Mode.

Before leaving you to the presentation video of the Rendering Mode, we remind those who follow us that on August 27, coinciding with Gamescom 2020, the first chapter of The Ancient Gods, the two-act expansion that will flesh out the playful and narrative experience of DOOM Eternal with a new story to live as the Doom Guy.