Doom Eternal will work at 1000 FPS on the best PCs

That the new Tech 7 id will be a more powerful monster than the demons of Eternal Doom, of course. Now, Id Software has just promised that those who have a really powerful PC can enjoy their latest game at 1000 FPS. A true barbarity that would be a milestone for the company, but also for the industry.

The fact is that, speaking with this house, the main programmer of id Sofware, Billy Kahn, has explained how the new id Tech 7 has allowed developers to reach new visual dimensions with DOOM Eternal. Something that goes from bigger and more vibrant explosions to better particle effects.

This is what the creative has said regarding the subject of the frames per second: "In id Tech 6, we maximize it to 250 frames per second. This game, if you have the right hardware, could reach 1000 frames per second. That is the maximum we have.". A real barbarity, considering that Doom Eternal (like the previous reboot) is already a quick game in itself.

As if that were not enough, the creative has assured that if Eternal does not go further it is because that is already impossible: "There really isn't an upper limit. I've had some hardware here to try in those scenes running at 400 frames per second. So, for people who have 144hz monitors, or even new monitors that will arrive later, this game will remain for many years and it will give you really amazing opportunities to take advantage of that hardware. ".

Remember that Doom Eternal will arrive on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia next – and getting closer – March 20. On the other hand, we will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the version for Nintendo Switch. Version that, speaking of FPS, will work at 30 fps.