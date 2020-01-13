Doom Eternal will release trailer tomorrow

Share it:

When it was delayed, the news was quite hard. Not surprisingly, it was one of the most anticipated games of 2019. And, to top it off, it will arrive on March 20, very close to other great releases such as the Final Fantasy VII remakes (shortly before) and Resident Evil 3 (shortly after ). However, fans of Eternal Doom They now have a reason for joy: tomorrow there will be a new trailer for the game. Bethesda has confirmed it.

Official Trailer 2 for DOOM Eternal arrives tomorrow at 12:30 pm ET.

In fact, as you can see in the editor's tweet, a very cool countdown has been released. Somehow, it is a preview of what we will see in the trailer tomorrow. In the gif we can see a portal that opens, and the protagonist of the game (the mythical Slayer) willing to enter it. And it is repeated again and again.

It is too early to know exactly what the video will be like, but it looks as if that portal could be the one that would connect with that celestial world that will bring such a different setting to this sequel to the reboot. The trailer may even reveal some information regarding the title argument.

Moreover, the time at which the trailer will be published has also been revealed. It will be at 6:30 p.m. Spanish peninsular schedule. However, the countdown will officially begin an hour and a half earlier, in the official Bethesda account on Twitch. We do not know if that implies some kind of live, or if we can simply see an image with our own countdown.

