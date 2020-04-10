DOOM Eternal updates and improves the Battlemode on PS4 and Xbox One

Share it:

It may have been in the background now, due to the release of other great games like Resident Evil 3 Remake or Final Fantasy VII Remake. Nevertheless, DOOM Eternal It is still one of the most brilliant releases of the present year 2020. And although at the time there was more talk about the campaasapland than the multiplayer, we cannot forget that the one named as Battlemode, is also a great source of hours of fun within the game. from Id Software.

However, it appears that many users were reporting balance issues in PS4 and Xbox One multiplayer games (not so on PC). Something that developers have just fixed by an update.

And it is an update that, as they comment from the official blog of the game on the Bethesda page, does not even require a patch. That is, it has been applied to the multiplayer directly, through the servers. The objective? Improve balance so that console players are not disadvantaged under certain game circumstances.

To be more specific, this is a disadvantage that affected the Slayers, who could not cause enough damage in certain contexts. Thus, a balancing adjustment has been evaluated in order to balance the items. Thus, the new respawn time for demons has been lowered from 22 to 20 seconds.

Likewise, some characteristics of the demons themselves have also been modified (which can be used by players in this original game mode). In this way, both the Mancubus, the Pain Elemental and the Archvile have been slightly modified. In fact, all of them will regain life less effectively. In other words, group healing has been reduced from 50 to 25%.

Remember that the game is available not only for consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) and PC but also for Google Stadia. And later there will also be a conversion for Nintendo Switch.