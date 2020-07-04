DOOM Eternal: the Switch version will offer a complete experience, Stratton says

Share it:

In a recent panel of Gamelab Live 2020, Marty Stratton has returned to talk about the version for Nintendo Switch of DOOM Eternal stating that the release date will be revealed soon and that the game will be as satisfying as the previous DOOM.

The developer of ID Software, referring to the Switch version of DOOM Eternal, has in fact declared: "We will talk soon about the release date. At the moment we can not yet do it. The game has made great progress … we have published DOOM Eternal on the same platforms as DOOM (2016) and I thought it was a real success for our technical team and I think this time it will be the same for Panic Button and for our engine team because it is as if their engine has gone through optimization that has already been done. I think everything will be just as good as for DOOM and I'm really happy that people can play it. "

Marty Stratton he concluded: "DOOM (2016) on Switch seemed like an experiment: will that type of game, its adult nature, first-person perspective, work? It went great on that platform so I think we will take a further step with DOOM Eternal … we are not watering it down at all. Players can expect a complete experience. "

The release of DOOM Eternal on Nintendo Switch it therefore seems to approach small steps. In the meantime, DOOM Eternal Update 2 for the other platforms has introduced a series of important innovations.