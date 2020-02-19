DOOM Eternal: the new video shows the options for accessibility and modification of the HUD

Share it:

Through the DOOM Eternal project, the guys from ID Software not only promise to offer us an extremely fun shooter but also focus on inclusiveness, as they demonstrate with the video that illustrates all the options for accessibility and modification of the HUD on the screen .

To meet the needs of fans of motorized, visual or hearing impaired shooters, the US developers have decided to implement a series of accessibility options with the aim of guaranteeing all fans of the genre to have fun in the role of Doom Slayer.

Among the functions integrated by ID Software, we find in fact a module to customize the aim assist and three options for color blind people with whom to customize and adjust the chromatic scale of the interface and the game. Also within the pause menus we will also find functions that will allow us to reduce or increase the contrast, brightness, transparency and the elements that make up theScreen HUD, with options that will be particularly useful even for those who want to play with a completely free screen or with a "minimalist" interface.

All the options listed, of course, will be accessible since the launch of DOOM Eternal, which we remember to be expected for the next year March 20 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with subsequent arrival on Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch. In the meantime, we invite you to deepen your knowledge of the latter ID Software's splatter / horror FPS with our special on the gameplay news from DOOM to DOOM Eternal.