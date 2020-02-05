DOOM Eternal: the first 10 minutes of the demonic adventure in 4K and 60fps

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The expected launch of DOOM Eternal is still several weeks away, but the US IGN editorial staff has already had the opportunity to get their hands on the game and face part of the adventure.

As part of the coverage, he posted a video gameplay on his YouTube channel recorded on PC that immortalizes the first ten minutes of the single player campaign, the highlight of a product that in any case will offer buyers an interesting asymmetric multiplayer mode. After a short cutscene showing the shattered Moon and our Earth infested with demonic armies, the Doomguy immediately throws himself into action first taking up the shotgun, and then the inevitable chainsaw. If you don't want to spoil the surprise, we advise you not to watch the video, otherwise you can find it attached at the top of this news, in the splendor of 4K and 60fps.

DOOM Eternal, remember, will be launched on March 20 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It will arrive later on Nintendo Switch, but id Software has promised that the wait will not be too long. In the meantime, if you have not already done so, we advise you to read the preview of DOOM Eternal edited by Marco Mottura, who had the opportunity to test the first three chapters of the game.