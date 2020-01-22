DOOM Eternal: the development team has already faced crunch sessions

Share it:

As you will surely remember, DOOM Eternal was due to make its debut last November 2019 and, just a few weeks after the release, Bethesda has officially announced the postponement. In spite of everything, however, it seems that the developers equally had to turn to crunch time to fit back in time.

Here are the recent statements by Marty Stratton, executive producer of the game, made during an interview with VG247 microphones:

"I think it's the best game we've ever made. We wouldn't have achieved the same result if we hadn't had extra time. The product was complete, in fact we didn't add anything in the post-referral period and we just fixed the many bugs. "

"During this time we have smoothed out many aspects of the game and had gameplay mechanics tested by many people outside the studio. The result was the addition of a couple of new features, the fix to some exploits and many adjustments to the balance. "

"In the last part of 2019 we did a lot of crunch time. Usually we alternate, so that while a group of developers is working overtime there is another one at rest."

"We try to do our best to respect all the people who have their lives and need their time. We also have very dedicated developers who in any case decide to continue doing their homework. We want to live up to the players' expectations and, at the same time, realize our vision of the project. "

In short, it seems that not only Cyberpunk 2077 needs crunch time and it is likely that all the other recently delayed titles such as Marvel's Avengers, Dying Light 2 and Final Fantasy VII Remake need extra work to meet the expected exit times.

We remind you that the game will arrive on the shelves of all stores starting next March 20, 2020 on the following platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC. There is no precise information on the arrival of the shooter on Nintendo Switch, which will debut on the market only later.

