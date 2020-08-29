DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods sarà standalone, conferma Marty Stratton

Share it:

ID Software executive producer Marty Stratton confirms an escaped data from the gameplay video that revealed the release date of DOOM Eternal DLC 1: the narrative and playful experience of The Ancient Gods will be completely standalone and, therefore, it will not require the purchase or installation of the original game.

To the microphones of the editorial staff of PCGamesN, the manager of the historian software house texana he specified that “It’s important because we want the DLC to reach as many people as possible. In fact, you don’t even need DOOM Eternal to purchase and play the expansion.”.

Behind the natura standalone of the two-act expansion of The Ancient Gods there is therefore the will of ID Software to guarantee access to it to as many fans as possible, all in the knowledge that the success of the DLC it could also lead to an increase in interest (and therefore sales) for the base game.

Consequently, the adventure of The Ancient Gods can also be enjoyed by those who, while owning the base game, he never completed it. Stratton himself underlines this when he says that “if we look at how many people have already played Eternal, we notice that there is a large percentage of users – higher than that of DOOM in 2016 – who have already completed it, so we always observe this kind of data and we understand how many users I’m able to overcome your game “. DOOM Eternal Part 1 of The Ancient Gods will be available starting in October 20 this year on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.