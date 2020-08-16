DOOM Eternal: Slayed 12 Billion Demons! All the numbers of the blockbuster FPS

Share it:

After publishing the teaser for The Ancient Gods expansion, Bethesda and ID Software share an interesting infographic that captures the activities of DOOM Eternal players since the launch of the blockbuster FPS.

The card packaged by the US authors offers detailed statistics on all the main challenges faced by the emulators of the Doom Slayer during their latest adventure in the company of the hero of this iconic shooter series.

Scrolling through the different sections that make up the infographic "The War in Figures", we find for example that DOOM Eternal players have managed to take down well 12.1 billion demons, slaying the ranks of Imp, Arachnotron, Pinky, Soldiers, Knights of Terror and all the other monsters that populate the Eternal splatter universe.

The statistics of the use of weapons are definitely interesting, with a preference by fans for the mythical Double from Doom (used to kill 1.7 billion demons) compared to the Shotgun (1.5 billion), the Plasma Rifle (1.3 billion) and the Heavy Cannon (1.2 billion). In the infrographic there is also an in-depth study on DOOM Eternal multiplayer Battlemode.

What do you think of these statistics? Do they reflect your style of play? Let us know with a comment, but first we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our review of DOOM Eternal by Alessandro Bruni.