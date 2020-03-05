Doom Eternal shows its BSO in a spectacular new video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We have seen the protagonist of Eternal Doom destroy hundreds of demons in the different videos published by Bethesda and Id Software. However, we could well say that none of those videos would be so spectacular if it weren't for the soundtrack that sounds in the background.

Of course, with a Heavy Metal style that comes as a ring to the finger to the atmosphere of the title. Would you like to see a video of the type "behind the scenes" with the BSO of the game as the protagonist? Wish granted.

Beyond the scenes that allow us to see how the BSO of the game has been recorded, it is also a great incentive to see some gameplay pieces with that music playing in the background. Directly, it is the closest feeling to what we will feel with the final game when it reaches the market next – and very close – March 20, 2020.

In any case, the video focuses on a particular track that is characterized by guttural and heavy singing while demonic and angry metal riffs resonate in the background. The thing about candles while they work is hardly something only visual for the viewer. Everything is prepared so that the final result is true to the style of the saga.

There is still much to know what the GOTY 2020 will be, and the truth is that Doom Eternal will have a lot of rivals more fierce than the demons themselves in the game when competing for the prize. However, our final impressions with the title are clear: it is so versatile, it can even give the feeling that the 2016 reboot has become slow and simple.

As if that were not enough, it is expected that Id Software has once again achieved the technical unthinkable. And, with the use of the new id 7 Tech engine, it is expected that the game can reach 1000 FPS in the most powerful computers on the market.

Sources: Gamingbolt / Bethesda