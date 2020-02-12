Doom Eternal reveals its weight and will allow you to install the multiplayer separately

Share it:

This is not official information that they have distributed from Id Software or Bethesda. However, the source is quite reliable. In fact, the weight it will occupy Eternal Doom on our consoles it has been revealed through the official website of the game in the Microsoft Store.

And it comes with a couple of surprises included. On the one hand, the fact that its weight will not be excessive as in other current AAAs; on the other, that will be due to the possibility of installing the campaasapland and multiplayer separately.

Speaking of more specific figures, the game will require 39.03 GB on the hard drive of our Xbox One. And the multiplayer component, called "Battle Mode" in the description, will be a separate download. In that case, the installation size will be 38.74 GB.

For you to make comparisons, the 2016 Doom not only did not allow you to separate both files, but the global one was 61.21 GB; Now the figure does not reach 80. Obviously, the game is much bigger. Without a doubt, good news for fans of the saga, who should also start to save some space on their consoles.

Basically because the launch is just around the corner. Remember that the title will arrive on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on March 20, 2020, in just over a month. In addition, its creators have reiterated on more than one occasion that we will pay for the product only once. In other words, there will be no microtransactions that are worth; Theoretically, not for multiplayer.

On the other hand, yesterday we could see the Nightmare mode of this enterga in action. Through a video with gameplay of almost 15 minutes that has no waste. You can see it here.

How many of you have already reserved the game? Tell us your feelings here or on social networks.

Sources: Gamingbolt / Microsoft