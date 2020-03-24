DOOM Eternal reaches 100,000 simultaneous players on Steam

Share it:

They are really spectacular figures. And not only because they tripled the 2016 reboot, but also because DOOM Eternal It is not exclusive to Steam on PC.

In any case, the Id Software and Bethesda game has managed to reach 100,000 simultaneous players on the Valve platform. Surely, with figures higher than what we would have seen in circumstances different from the current ones, with the confinement by the coronavirus.

To be exact, the figure has been 104,891 simultaneous players, compared to the figure of 44,271 simultaneous users that DOOM achieved in 2016 (via Steamdb). Something remarkable, considering that Bethesda mistakenly launched a version without Denuvo. In other words, it does not appear that piracy has been a problem for players to buy the game.

There is still a lot to be able to analyze in depth this launch at a commercial level, since there are many figures to know (without going any further, the users of the game in the Bethesda launcher). However, it is evident that confinement has been important in the purchase decision of the players. At least when opting for the digital format and not the physical one. Something that we know from the physical sales that have stood out in the United Kingdom, well below those of the 2016 reboot.

Now we will have to see what happens with other upcoming releases – and important ones – like the one in Final Fantasy VII Remake. Square Enix has already confirmed that the physical distribution could be affected by the coronavirus. And in addition, Spain has confirmed that the state of alert is lengthened.

Therefore, it is expected that the digital sales of the game will increase to the detriment of the physical ones. What is clear is that the video game industry is one that, at least at the sales level, is not being affected in a very negative way. Especially compared to the cinema. There have even been analysts who predict that the opposite will happen and that video game sales will increase considerably. The DOOM Eternal thing could be a first example.