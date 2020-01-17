Doom Eternal prohibits us from blinking in its new trailer

Share it:

In a week full of delays and starring Sony's goodbye to E3 2020, there is a person who is neither for goodbyes nor to postpone his return. We talk about doomslayerwhose craving for blood and revenge It has only grown since the game was delayed until next March. Bethesda and iD Software wanted to share a new Doom Eternal trailer to show how the title has evolved and improved In these months, in addition to getting long teeth, of course. A video that oozes adrenaline and contains everything you can ask for: new weapons and enemies, executions, blood, spectacular, cane music and of course, that peculiarity so characteristic of Doom: that If you blink, you miss it.

It's for trailers so Eternal DOOM has become one of the most anticipated games of 2020. Exceeding 9.5 of the previous one will not be an easy task, but from Bethesda and id Software they already warn: this new delivery is the best thing they have ever done. Among the reasons for thinking like this are, for example, that will last even longer than the 2016 title (which was around twelve o'clock), which will have winks and secrets to the saga (like a classic view), and of course news as important as its new online, Battlemode, where we will become a demon.

The game will come out, as we said, on March 20, 2020, and will do so to PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One Y Google Stadia. There is also a version confirmed for Nintendo Switch, but it still does not have a release date (although if it serves as a reference, the previous port took more than a year and a half compared to the original). Bethesda has made it clear on several occasions that he considers a very positive experience having released their games on the Nintendo hybrid. Thanks to that, the developer wants to achieve, now that she knows the platform, 40 frames per second and thus achieve one of the best console ports. We will see how he manages and how we do to endure until the launch date.

