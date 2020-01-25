DOOM Eternal on PS5 and Xbox Series X? "A logical choice" for developers

Share it:

With the next-gen at the gates, we are in a period of time in which everyone wonders if the most anticipated releases, the latest of this generation, will also be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and the first release in this order is the highly anticipated Doom Eternal.

The developers have already promised to squeeze the lemon likehardware of the consoles of the current gen, but many are wondering if we will see a porting of the game also on the new consoles Sony is Microsoft, is id Software does not seem to exclude this possibility at all, as stated by Marty Stratton in a recent interview.

"We haven't talked about it yet, but one of the most exciting things is that we are at the end of the cycle of these consoles, which our team knows very well, and this has allowed us to push and get the most out of this hardware"he said Stratton, which then has proseguito:

"We haven't announced anything yet, but it's exciting. We're doing really fantastic things with this hardware, so I think it's logical to push on the new one too, and try to make Doom Eternal one of the best games on that platform too."

It is easy to say if it will really happen in short, but the intentions seem to be all there. And you would like it Doom Eternal also on PS5 and Xbox Series X?

