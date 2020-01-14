DOOM Eternal: new gameplay trailer arriving on January 14th

Share it:

As announced by Bethesda with a short teaser posted on Twitter, a new gameplay trailer of will be released tomorrow (January 14) DOOM Eternal, the highly anticipated sequel to the hellish shooter id Software.

As you can read in the tweet reported at the bottom of the page, the new gameplay trailer of DOOM Eternal will be published at 6:30 pm Italian time on January 14th. What can we expect from the new trailer? We will definitely be back to see the game in action, with new completely unseen gameplay sequences.

The tweet was accompanied by a short teaser that moves the Doom Slayer intent on launching himself from an anti-gravity cannon, we imagine in order to throw himself back into the fray.

While waiting for the new trailer to be released tomorrow afternoon, we remember that DOOM Eternal had shown itself again last December, on the occasion of The Game Awards 2019, confirming the presence of the option for the centered viewfinder.

What do you expect from the new gameplay sequence of the branded shooter Bethesda is id Software? Are you curious to take a closer look at some mechanics in particular? Meanwhile, to find out more about the title, you can read our preview of DOOM Eternal based on the demo that we were able to try out at QuakeCon 2019.

Recall that the debut of DOOM Eternal it is set for March 20 on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.