DOOM Eternal: new event Return to Hacking Part 2

July 19, 2020
Bethesda and ID Software announce the availability of a new DOOM Eternal in-game event titled Return to Hacking Part 2 which offers a series of weekly challenges to be completed in order to gain additional Experience Points.

Complete the challenges and you will get extra XP that will help increase your progress related to events, skins and podiums.

  • Micro-bombing Kill 30 demons with Micro-missiles
  • colander Kill 5 heavy demons with the Auto Fire module
  • Get rid of the checkers In Battlemode, kill 30 summoned demons
  • Fire to dust Play 1 Battlemode game as an Archvile
  • I like how affections – Kill 5 Mancubus with the chainsaw
  • I'd say that's enough Kill 1 super heavy demon with the BFG
  • Here I am Kill 1 Hell Baron with the shotgun
  • So it's easier – Kill 5 Flagellants with the Search Burst module

Recently DOOM Eternal has been updated, the June update has introduced balance improvements and some new features for the Battlemode, we are also waiting to discover the exit date of the Nintendo Switch version, not yet on the market. DOOM Eternal is available from March on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.

