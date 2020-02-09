DOOM Eternal: mowing down hordes of demons with the most brutal killing video

Share it:

After offering us a taste of DOOM Eternal's weapon customization system, the authors ID Software give free rein to the killing instincts of the Doom Slayer by showing us the most brutal killings that we can perform playing the antihero of their next shooter in splatter sauce.

As highlighted in our preview on the fierce massacre before the DOOM Eternal review, the new gameplay trailer published by IGN.com highlights the efforts made by the historic US software house to expand the range of animations supplied with the Glory Kills, the epic kills that will involve our character when he decides to wrest life from the rotting bodies of his infernal enemies in the most violent and disrespectful way possible.

In fact, during the adventure we will be able to unlock dozens and dozens of special animations in the hand-to-hand kills of the inhabitants of Eternal's Dante groups, all shuttling between the levels of the main campaign and the central hub for the Doom Slayer.

Before letting exorcise DOOM Eternal's demons with the new one most brutal kill videos, we remind you that ID Software and Bethesda's latest sci-fi shooter is slated for release March 20 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with subsequent launch on Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.