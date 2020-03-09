DOOM Eternal: Minimum and recommended PC requirements revealed

Share it:

Although there are many players who will opt for the PS4 or Xbox One version (some may even stay with the Stadia), the truth is that they enjoy Eternal DOOM On PC it can be the most spectacular experience of all. Especially if the promises of Id Software are fulfilled in aspects with the rate of images per second.

In any case, the minimum and recommended requirements for that version of the game have just been revealed. And the truth is that its optimization is commendable. Both in the minimum, as recommended.

In any case, it is important to emphasize that these requirements, which have appeared on Steam, have been deleted shortly after (we via Gamingbolt), so that it is not discardable that they may differ from the final version, or that Id Software wants to apply some change . We start with the minimums.

Minimum requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/64-bit Windows 10.

As you can see, they don't ask us for a NASA computer to be able to enjoy a game that, in reality, at the technical level will be a wonder. Let's see the recommended ones now.

Recommended Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/64-bit Windows 10.

In short, quite affordable considering that it is a game that will squeeze the limits of the current generation at the technical level. Remember that the game is launched on March 20, 2020. Except the version for Switch, which will take a little longer to arrive.

Source: Gamingbolt