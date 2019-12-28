DOOM Eternal: it is now possible to unlock the 25th anniversary skin for the Slayer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bethesda and id Software have added a new reward for DOOM Eternal available to all members of the Slayers Club program. We are talking about 25th anniversary version skin for the Doomguy!

"The 25th anniversary skin for the Slayer will also be gray, but it doesn't show signs of age at all!", reads the official website of the game. Unlocking it, in any case, is not at all simple: in addition to being registered with the Slayers Club, it is necessary to obtain the supreme degree DOOM Slayer accumulating Slayer Points. How? By actively participating in the Slayers Club by reading articles, taking part in surveys, visiting forums, posting fan art and more. Once unlocked, it can be freely used in the full version of DOOM Eternal, which will hit the shelves on March 20, 2020 in the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch versions.

You can admire the Slayer skin 25th anniversary version in the short clip attached below. What do you think? Let us know in the comments! DOOM Eternal was last shown at the GAme Awards 2019, during which a new trailer was published and the presence of an option to activate the centered aim was confirmed, able to restore the feeling of the first chapters of the saga.