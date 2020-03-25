Entertainment

Doom Eternal is already the best premiere of the franchise

March 25, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Even though these are busy times for video game sales, due to the restrictions on leaving the house caused by the coronavirus, Doom Eternal, which went on sale on Friday March 20, is already the best-selling franchise according to Bethesda data.

According to the company, the numbers double those of Doom (2016), without providing the total data, but using the figures of Steam, the best-selling game of the week with more than 100,000 simultaneous players, as an example. The title, the first to make one of the graphics engine, has competed with another very different title like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but their communities seem twinned in these difficult times, providing both extremes in terms of game proposals.

"We want to thank our millions of followers for the enthusiasm they have shown towards this game," he said. Ron Seger, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Bethesda Softworks. "Despite the closure of thousands of physical stores, we are excited to know how many people have been able to enjoy DOOM Eternal."

We already recommend Doom Eternal in its analysis, in which we conclude the following:

In its effort to differentiate itself from other FPS, id Software has made a small mistake in providing so much tactical touch in obtaining the necessary resources for a shooting in a game whose gameplay is based precisely on pure frenzy and chaos, without putting head to the constantly moving rain of bullets of our character. The trinity system of health, armor and ammunition ends up frustrating depending on what situations and arenas, although in general it stands out. The much more convoluted and secretive level desasapland lengthens a more ambitious campaasapland in which its narrative is also not going to go down in the history of the medium.

If you have just started your way to liberate the Earth from Hell, or you want to be the coolest in the Battlemode, remember that if you are a Twitch Prime user you have an exclusive Doomicorn skin.

