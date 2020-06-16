DOOM Eternal in action: the Master Levels are presented in a video gameplay

Share it:

The landing of the new videogame incarnation of the DOOM series is now less than a month away. The developers of id Software in fact they are now ready to offer the public their latest effort.

The iconic shooter series will be back on the market with DOOM Eternal, intended to debut on both PC and console. Pending the release date, the public can take advantage of an interesting one video gameplay to take a further look at the adrenaline rush that will characterize the production. The editorial staff of IGN.com in fact he had the opportunity to present a movie dedicated to what will be the Master Level of DOOM Eternal. More determined players can start to get an idea of ​​the challenges that await them thanks to the video available at the beginning of this news. The gameplay video has a duration of just under ten minutes: we wish you a good vision!

For every detail related to the characteristics of the title id Software, we would like to point out that a rich DOOM Eternal test is available on the pages of Everyeye, edited by our Marco Mottura. The new shooter will be available starting next March 20, on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Recall that the game is also expected to arrive on Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.