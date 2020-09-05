DOOM Eternal: Horde Mode arrives in a few days thanks to a mod

Share it:

DOOM Eternal is enjoying very respectable support, both for Battlemode, which has received a lot of new content, and for the single player sphere, which is about to be enriched with The Ancient God Part 1 expansion. PCs are even more fortunate, as they can also rely on the efforts of modders.

A modder named “Proteh” has been working for quite a while Horde mode for DOOM Eternal, and is happy to announce that the publication is now very close and set for September 13, obviously only on PC. As the name implies, in this mode players will have to face a series of waves of enemies of progressively increasing difficulty. They will start with almost no weapon, but as the rounds progress they will have the opportunity to fully arm their DOOM Slayer, earning new guns, mods, improvements, extra lives, Sentinel Crystals, and points.

There will be boss waves, in which enhanced versions of the same will appear next to the classic enemies. The last wave will be endless and designed to test players’ skills hard to see how long they are able to stay alive. Judging from the premises, it promises to be a good quality job: fortunately, it won’t be long before playing it, since the launch is scheduled for September 13. In the meantime, we can enjoy the launch trailer and a gameplay video of the DOOM Eternal Horde Mode, both of which are attached to this news. While you’re at it, check out DOOM Eternal’s spectacular 4K video captured on a GTX 3080 as well.